AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s traded shares stood at 3.23 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.60, to imply a decrease of -7.30% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The AVDX share’s 52-week high remains $27.43, putting it -315.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.95. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with average of 1.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

After registering a -7.30% downside in the last session, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.77 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -7.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.95%, and -14.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.18%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AvidXchange Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) shares are -60.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.65% against 3.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $71.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $77.98 million.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.96% of the shares at 68.07% float percentage. In total, 59.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.38 million shares (or 11.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $352.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 14.69 million shares, or about 7.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $221.28 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.49 million shares. This is just over 1.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 15.54 million.