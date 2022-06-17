Analysts Say Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. Can Reach $3.00 In 12 Months

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.01, to imply a decrease of -12.61% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The KAVL share’s 52-week high remains $17.00, putting it -745.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $66.03M, with average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KAVL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

After registering a -12.61% downside in the last session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.53 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -12.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 46.73%, and 101.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 169.69%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 33.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KAVL has been trading -49.25% off suggested target high and -49.25% from its likely low.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 million.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. insiders hold 55.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.62% of the shares at 8.10% float percentage. In total, 3.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 71670.0 shares (or 0.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53415.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 52628.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $39223.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31106.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 91762.0.