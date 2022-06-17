AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Is One Stock You Should Watch

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s traded shares stood at 2.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.38, to imply an increase of 11.74% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The AGRI share’s 52-week high remains $8.45, putting it -255.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $39.06M, with an average of 1.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AGRI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

After registering a 11.74% upside in the last session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.66 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 11.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.26%, and -11.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.42%. Short interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw shorts transact 56650.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 52.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGRI has been trading -110.08% off suggested target high and -110.08% from its likely low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) shares are 10.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.92% against 11.70%.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. insiders hold 19.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.80% of the shares at 5.95% float percentage. In total, 4.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21866.0 shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45481.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 19538.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40639.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17646.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26116.0