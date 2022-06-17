After This Week’s -6.31% Loss In Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA), We Just Learned Something New

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s traded shares stood at 10.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.81, to imply an increase of 10.15% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The KZIA share’s 52-week high remains $12.28, putting it -111.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.01. The company has a valuation of $66.99M, with an average of 93820.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KZIA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

After registering a 10.15% upside in the latest session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.35 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 10.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.31%, and -6.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.35%. Short interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw shorts transact 19010.0 shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.69, implying an increase of 62.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.38 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KZIA has been trading -175.39% off suggested target high and -164.72% from its likely low.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kazia Therapeutics Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) shares are -28.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -139.62% against 0.50%.

KZIA Dividends

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Kazia Therapeutics Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.89% of the shares at 2.89% float percentage. In total, 2.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 2.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Envestnet Asset Management with 26412.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.2 million.