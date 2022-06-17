After Plunging -20.79% During Past Week, Is Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) Still A Buy?

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -4.64% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ITRM share’s 52-week high remains $2.52, putting it -1160.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $39.05M, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

After registering a -4.64% downside in the last session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2487 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -4.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.79%, and -21.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.62%. Short interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw shorts transact 4.18 million shares and set a 4.02 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Iterum Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) shares are -60.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.07% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 93.80% this quarter before falling -275.00% for the next one.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Iterum Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.65% of the shares at 3.67% float percentage. In total, 3.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canaan Partners X LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 0.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. with 1.46 million shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.52 million.

We also have Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity Fd holds roughly 0.38 million shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33113.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 13212.0.