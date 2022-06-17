A Look At Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s traded shares stood at 2.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.76, to imply a decrease of -2.97% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SPPI share’s 52-week high remains $4.43, putting it -482.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $153.10M, with average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

After registering a -2.97% downside in the last session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9000 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.35%, and -1.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.83%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares are -49.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.08% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.80% this quarter before jumping 19.00% for the next one.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 9.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.02% of the shares at 52.13% float percentage. In total, 47.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.79 million shares (or 8.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 9.67 million shares, or about 5.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.28 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 11.55 million shares. This is just over 6.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.53 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 5.76 million.