Why Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.62, to imply an increase of 7.29% or $0.79 in intraday trading. The DCPH share’s 52-week high remains $38.91, putting it -234.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.51. The company has a valuation of $813.86M, with average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

After registering a 7.29% upside in the last session, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.49 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 7.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.59%, and 9.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.94%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.78, implying a decrease of -7.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCPH has been trading -29.09% off suggested target high and 48.36% from its likely low.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) shares are 32.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.22% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.50% this quarter before jumping 54.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $30.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.45 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -43.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -8.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.00% annually.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 27.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.34% of the shares at 103.11% float percentage. In total, 74.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.48 million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 5.58 million shares, or about 8.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $54.52 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 6.41 million shares. This is just over 9.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.15 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 11.28 million.