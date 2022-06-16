Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -74.41% YTD Loss?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s traded shares stood at 2.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.61, to imply an increase of 3.12% or $1.47 in intraday trading. The W share’s 52-week high remains $328.21, putting it -575.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.13. The company has a valuation of $5.36B, with average of 3.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Wayfair Inc. (W), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give W a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.83.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

After registering a 3.12% upside in the last session, Wayfair Inc. (W) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.85 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.09%, and -4.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.41%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $95.54, implying an increase of 49.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $395.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, W has been trading -712.59% off suggested target high and 17.71% from its likely low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wayfair Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wayfair Inc. (W) shares are -76.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -359.05% against -6.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -196.80% this quarter before falling -1,200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $3.24 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.23 billion.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wayfair Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Wayfair Inc. insiders hold 5.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.70% of the shares at 119.73% float percentage. In total, 112.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.69 million shares (or 14.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.22 billion.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wayfair Inc. (W) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3.58 million shares. This is just over 4.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $504.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.55 million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about 359.65 million.