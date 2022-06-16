View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.78, to imply an increase of 7.23% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The VIEW share’s 52-week high remains $9.72, putting it -446.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $386.40M, with an average of 5.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for View Inc. (VIEW), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VIEW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

After registering a 7.23% upside in the last session, View Inc. (VIEW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.7400 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 7.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.89%, and 193.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.48%. Short interest in View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) saw shorts transact 12.54 million shares and set a 8.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 40.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIEW has been trading -68.54% off suggested target high and -68.54% from its likely low.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing View Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. View Inc. (VIEW) shares are -57.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.58% against 13.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $15.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18 million.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. View Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

View Inc. insiders hold 23.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.77% of the shares at 103.78% float percentage. In total, 79.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 66.19 million shares (or 30.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $258.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with 66.19 million shares, or about 30.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $258.82 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the View Inc. (VIEW) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 4.74 million shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.12 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 8.21 million.