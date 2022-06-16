TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) Wednesday’s Performance: Up 27.78% From The Lows, Now What?

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply an increase of 2.86% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TRX share’s 52-week high remains $0.60, putting it -66.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $94.37M, with average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) trade information

After registering a 2.86% upside in the last session, TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3760 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.50%, and 23.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.06%.

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TRX Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) shares are -4.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 150.00% against 13.10%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.94 million.

TRX Dividends

TRX Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TRX Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s Major holders

TRX Gold Corporation insiders hold 2.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.11% of the shares at 1.13% float percentage. In total, 1.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 0.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.37 million.

