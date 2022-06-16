There Has Been A -5.98% Decline For DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG). So What’s Next?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.56, to imply a decrease of -5.98% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The DBRG share’s 52-week high remains $8.69, putting it -90.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.49. The company has a valuation of $3.06B, with average of 5.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

After registering a -5.98% downside in the latest session, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.51 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -5.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.02%, and -17.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.78%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DigitalBridge Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) shares are -39.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.33% against -5.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 93.10% this quarter before falling -112.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $283.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $298.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $237.19 million and $252.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.50% before jumping 18.20% in the following quarter.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DigitalBridge Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

DigitalBridge Group Inc. insiders hold 4.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.19% of the shares at 79.93% float percentage. In total, 76.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 73.32 million shares (or 12.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $610.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 44.26 million shares, or about 7.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $318.66 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 28.57 million shares. This is just over 4.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $237.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.5 million, or 3.94% of the shares, all valued at about 171.57 million.