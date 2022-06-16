The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.04, to imply a decrease of -12.54% or -$2.3 in intraday trading. The AZEK share’s 52-week high remains $46.56, putting it -190.27% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.34. The company has a valuation of $3.11B, with average of 2.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

After registering a -12.54% downside in the latest session, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.45 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -12.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.56%, and -0.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.34%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The AZEK Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares are -56.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.27% against 30.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $387.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $374.43 million.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The AZEK Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

The AZEK Company Inc. insiders hold 4.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.74% of the shares at 100.82% float percentage. In total, 96.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ares Management Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.1 million shares (or 12.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $883.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 19.1 million shares, or about 12.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $883.0 million.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio holds roughly 4.76 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 142.51 million.