Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares stood at 8.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.80, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SWN share’s 52-week high remains $9.87, putting it -26.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.81. The company has a valuation of $8.84B, with an average of 42.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SWN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the latest session, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.34 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.97%, and 15.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.52%. Short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw shorts transact 72.86 million shares and set a 2.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.04, implying an increase of 29.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWN has been trading -143.59% off suggested target high and -2.56% from its likely low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Southwestern Energy Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are 63.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.67% against 26.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.70% this quarter before jumping 41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.66 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.65 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.05 billion and $1.6 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 57.70% before jumping 3.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 65.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 99.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.00% annually.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Southwestern Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.81% of the shares at 90.27% float percentage. In total, 89.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 168.74 million shares (or 15.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 128.22 million shares, or about 11.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $919.35 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 79.91 million shares. This is just over 7.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $599.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50.36 million, or 4.51% of the shares, all valued at about 361.08 million.