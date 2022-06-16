Should Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) Rally After -13100.0% Drop From High?

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s traded shares stood at 9.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.02, to imply an increase of 41.92% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GNCA share’s 52-week high remains $2.64, putting it -13100.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.01. The company has a valuation of $1.31M, with an average of 4.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GNCA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) trade information

After registering a 41.92% upside in the last session, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0225 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 41.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.48%, and -91.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.41%. Short interest in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw shorts transact 1.87 million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.08, implying an increase of 99.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.16 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNCA has been trading -29900.0% off suggested target high and -700.0% from its likely low.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genocea Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) shares are -98.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.83% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -216.70% this quarter before falling -280.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -74.40% compared to the previous financial year.

GNCA Dividends

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s Major holders

Genocea Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 6.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.60% of the shares at 62.51% float percentage. In total, 58.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.38 million shares (or 17.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 5.08 million shares, or about 8.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.9 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.21 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 0.33 million.