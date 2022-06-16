Should EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Rally After -25.12% Drop From High?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.29, to imply a decrease of -2.30% or -$0.95 in intraday trading. The EQT share’s 52-week high remains $50.41, putting it -25.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.71. The company has a valuation of $15.27B, with an average of 6.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

After registering a -2.30% downside in the latest session, EQT Corporation (EQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.67 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.79%, and 3.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.09%. Short interest in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) saw shorts transact 23.08 million shares and set a 2.55 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQT Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EQT Corporation (EQT) shares are 93.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 221.74% against 26.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 671.40% this quarter before jumping 475.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.49 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $996.88 million and $1.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.40% before jumping 32.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 3.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 52.71% annually.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 26 and August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQT Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 1.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corporation insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.15% of the shares at 96.61% float percentage. In total, 96.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 63.88 million shares (or 17.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 32.18 million shares, or about 8.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.11 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQT Corporation (EQT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 12.45 million shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $428.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.81 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 337.65 million.