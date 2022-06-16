Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares stood at 32.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.05, to imply a decrease of -2.49% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The HOOD share’s 52-week high remains $85.00, putting it -1105.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.02. The company has a valuation of $6.32B, with an average of 23.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

After registering a -2.49% downside in the last session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.43 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -2.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.87%, and -30.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.30%. Short interest in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw shorts transact 59.54 million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Robinhood Markets Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares are -63.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.24% against -2.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.30% this quarter before jumping 84.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $353.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $402.01 million.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Robinhood Markets Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Robinhood Markets Inc. insiders hold 0.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.71% of the shares at 73.15% float percentage. In total, 72.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Index Venture Associates VI Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 72.34 million shares (or 9.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 71.47 million shares, or about 9.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.27 billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 18.09 million shares. This is just over 2.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $217.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.8 million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about 57.59 million.