Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.26, to imply a decrease of -0.85% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The TPTX share’s 52-week high remains $83.06, putting it -11.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.77. The company has a valuation of $3.73B, with an average of 6.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

After registering a -0.85% downside in the latest session, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 74.98 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.09%, and 130.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.02%. Short interest in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw shorts transact 4.09 million shares and set a 6.11 days time to cover.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares are 88.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.71% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -49.10% this quarter before falling -26.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -78.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.5 million.

TPTX Dividends

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.73% of the shares at 102.49% float percentage. In total, 101.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.03 million shares (or 8.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $108.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.96 million shares, or about 7.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $106.4 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.14 million shares. This is just over 4.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 48.26 million.