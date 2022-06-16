Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)’s traded shares stood at 7.92 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.07, to imply a decrease of -17.52% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The CMRA share’s 52-week high remains $15.30, putting it -398.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $50.59M, with an average of 10.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) trade information

After registering a -17.52% downside in the latest session, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.67 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -17.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 163.83%, and -61.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.28%. Short interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) saw shorts transact 42200.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) estimates and forecasts

CMRA Dividends

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)’s Major holders

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.69% of the shares at 84.16% float percentage. In total, 77.69% institutions holds shares in the company.