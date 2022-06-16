Now Is The Time To Build A Position In American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares stood at 13.33 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.51, to imply a decrease of -6.05% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The AAL share’s 52-week high remains $23.13, putting it -84.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.44. The company has a valuation of $9.09B, with an average of 37.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

After registering a -6.05% downside in the latest session, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.83 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -6.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.59%, and -19.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.89%. Short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw shorts transact 86.82 million shares and set a 2.7 days time to cover.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Airlines Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are -21.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.75% against 38.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 139.10% this quarter before jumping 146.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $13.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.13 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 83.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.09% annually.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Airlines Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.04% of the shares at 56.65% float percentage. In total, 56.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 69.27 million shares (or 10.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 40.08 million shares, or about 6.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $731.49 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF holds roughly 20.75 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $378.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.88 million, or 3.06% of the shares, all valued at about 362.82 million.