Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s traded shares stood at 9.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply an increase of 3.16% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ALNA share’s 52-week high remains $1.45, putting it -1108.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $14.59M, with average of 10.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

After registering a 3.16% upside in the last session, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1630 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 3.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.86%, and 7.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.63%.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 58.30% for the next one.

ALNA Dividends

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.61% of the shares at 10.76% float percentage. In total, 10.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.29 million shares (or 3.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TRV GP II, LLC with 2.79 million shares, or about 3.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.62 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 0.34 million.