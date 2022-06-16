Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Spiked 80.34% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.06, to imply a decrease of -28.86% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The MOBQ share’s 52-week high remains $10.25, putting it -866.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $9.94M, with average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

After registering a -28.86% downside in the latest session, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6000 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -28.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 80.34%, and 69.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.05%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.30, implying an increase of 80.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.30 and $5.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOBQ has been trading -400.0% off suggested target high and -400.0% from its likely low.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) estimates and forecasts

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. insiders hold 47.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.95% of the shares at 1.82% float percentage. In total, 0.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kepos Capital Lp. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 4.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 4159.0 shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6488.0.