Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -29.70% Year-To-Date

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.00, to imply an increase of 8.30% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The LGHL share’s 52-week high remains $2.44, putting it -144.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $42.90M, with average of 613.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

After registering a 8.30% upside in the latest session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0999 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 8.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.85%, and -9.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.70%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. has its next earnings report out on September 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.11% of the shares at 1.11% float percentage. In total, 1.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 86848.0 shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11889.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9867.0