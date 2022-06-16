Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares stood at 3.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.44, to imply an increase of 4.72% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The JMIA share’s 52-week high remains $32.39, putting it -402.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.47. The company has a valuation of $634.94M, with an average of 3.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

After registering a 4.72% upside in the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.03 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 4.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.69%, and 16.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.51%. Short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw shorts transact 9.18 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.05, implying an increase of 28.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.90 and $11.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JMIA has been trading -75.47% off suggested target high and -7.14% from its likely low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jumia Technologies AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.49% of the shares at 27.49% float percentage. In total, 27.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.99 million shares (or 10.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.98 million shares, or about 2.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $34.0 million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 6.72 million shares. This is just over 6.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 5.44 million.