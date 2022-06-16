iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Gain Of 59.21% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall 0.00% – What Should You Do Now?

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares stood at 19.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.56, to imply a decrease of -2.36% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The IQ share’s 52-week high remains $16.12, putting it -253.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.86. The company has a valuation of $3.90B, with average of 25.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for iQIYI Inc. (IQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IQ a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

After registering a -2.36% downside in the last session, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.78 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -2.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.98%, and 33.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.08, implying an increase of 88.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.14 and $67.39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IQ has been trading -1377.85% off suggested target high and -385.53% from its likely low.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iQIYI Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares are -2.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.27% against -2.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.00% this quarter before jumping 59.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.23 billion and $1.18 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -12.90% before dropping -7.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 18.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 63.00% annually.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iQIYI Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.36% of the shares at 65.56% float percentage. In total, 65.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 38.65 million shares (or 9.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $176.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 23.16 million shares, or about 5.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $105.62 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 8.33 million shares. This is just over 1.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.1 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 16.73 million.