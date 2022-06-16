How Much Is Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s traded shares stood at 2.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.00, to imply an increase of 25.52% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The HLGN share’s 52-week high remains $16.35, putting it -445.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $531.63M, with average of 729.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HLGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

After registering a 25.52% upside in the last session, Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.56 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 25.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.25%, and -6.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.75, implying an increase of 76.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.25 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HLGN has been trading -766.67% off suggested target high and -41.67% from its likely low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.35 million.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Heliogen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Heliogen Inc. insiders hold 30.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.44% of the shares at 58.03% float percentage. In total, 40.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prime Movers Lab, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.6 million shares (or 14.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $412.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 6.26 million shares, or about 3.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $97.09 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5.8 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.38 million, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 5.92 million.