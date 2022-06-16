HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Stock Jumping 35.25% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.76, to imply an increase of 6.67% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The HTCR share’s 52-week high remains $6.19, putting it -251.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $31.37M, with an average of 13.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

After registering a 6.67% upside in the latest session, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.9300 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 6.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.66%, and 35.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.67%. Short interest in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) saw shorts transact 20200.0 shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) estimates and forecasts

HTCR Dividends

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HeartCore Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 71.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.16% of the shares at 0.56% float percentage. In total, 0.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Boothbay Fund Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18000.0 shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51836.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MYDA Advisors LLC with 11750.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $33837.0.