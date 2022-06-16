Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) Has Fallen -1550.0% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s traded shares stood at 10.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -1.89% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The XCUR share’s 52-week high remains $1.98, putting it -1550.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $15.22M, with an average of 13.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

After registering a -1.89% downside in the last session, Exicure Inc. (XCUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1450 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.68%, and 3.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.82%. Short interest in Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) saw shorts transact 2.33 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exicure Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Exicure Inc. (XCUR) shares are -52.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.56% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.3 million.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exicure Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Exicure Inc. insiders hold 13.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.76% of the shares at 35.75% float percentage. In total, 30.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.6 million shares (or 19.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exicure Inc. (XCUR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.64 million shares. This is just over 3.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.