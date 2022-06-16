Enjoy Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ENJY) Stock Falls -6.90 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply a decrease of -6.90% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ENJY share’s 52-week high remains $12.16, putting it -5690.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $25.23M, with average of 879.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ENJY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) trade information

After registering a -6.90% downside in the last session, Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3800 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -6.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.02%, and -71.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.44%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.20, implying an increase of 95.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.10 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENJY has been trading -7042.86% off suggested target high and 52.38% from its likely low.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enjoy Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) shares are -94.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.04% against 15.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 106.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $24.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.91 million.

ENJY Dividends

Enjoy Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enjoy Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s Major holders

Enjoy Technology Inc. insiders hold 38.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.09% of the shares at 60.74% float percentage. In total, 37.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by King Street Capital Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.89 million shares (or 5.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. with 6.31 million shares, or about 5.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $23.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 2.24 million.