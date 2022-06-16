DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) Down -20.00% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.48, to imply an increase of 7.47% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The DCGO share’s 52-week high remains $11.86, putting it -58.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.96. The company has a valuation of $766.33M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 791.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for DocGo Inc. (DCGO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DCGO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

After registering a 7.47% upside in the last session, DocGo Inc. (DCGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.66 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 7.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.13%, and 33.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.00%. Short interest in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw shorts transact 3.78 million shares and set a 3.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.67, implying an increase of 40.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCGO has been trading -100.53% off suggested target high and -33.69% from its likely low.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DocGo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DocGo Inc. (DCGO) shares are -8.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.05% against 0.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $97.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $93.26 million.

DCGO Dividends

DocGo Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DocGo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s Major holders

DocGo Inc. insiders hold 21.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.28% of the shares at 27.14% float percentage. In total, 21.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hood River Capital Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 2.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Light Street Capital Management, LLC with 2.53 million shares, or about 2.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $23.41 million.

We also have Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DocGo Inc. (DCGO) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.07 million shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 9.44 million.