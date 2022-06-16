Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN): Can A Stock Be Down -9.50% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s traded shares stood at 8.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.25, to imply a decrease of -3.66% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The DAWN share’s 52-week high remains $28.70, putting it -88.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.44. The company has a valuation of $1.02B, with average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DAWN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

After registering a -3.66% downside in the last session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.79 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -3.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 116.31%, and 94.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.50%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares are -12.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.63% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.70% this quarter before falling -36.40% for the next one.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 33.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.42% of the shares at 102.74% float percentage. In total, 68.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canaan Partners XI LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.66 million shares (or 15.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 4.97 million shares, or about 8.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $83.67 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.27 million shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about 19.29 million.