Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Has Recovered 15.49% So Far, But Another -387.03% Loss Is Possible.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s traded shares stood at 4.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.50, to imply an increase of 7.91% or $1.43 in intraday trading. The CFLT share’s 52-week high remains $94.97, putting it -387.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.48. The company has a valuation of $5.80B, with an average of 2.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

After registering a 7.91% upside in the last session, Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.57 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 7.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.22%, and 0.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.42%. Short interest in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw shorts transact 8.89 million shares and set a 4.61 days time to cover.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Confluent Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Confluent Inc. (CFLT) shares are -68.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.63% against 15.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.70% this quarter before falling -11.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $131.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.1 million.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Confluent Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Confluent Inc. insiders hold 1.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.96% of the shares at 86.35% float percentage. In total, 84.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.43 million shares (or 8.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $794.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 7.97 million shares, or about 6.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $326.83 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Confluent Inc. (CFLT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 1.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 60.41 million.