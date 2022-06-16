Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Have Dipped -17.09% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s traded shares stood at 4.98 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.03, to imply a decrease of -5.65% or -$1.02 in intraday trading. The CLF share’s 52-week high remains $34.04, putting it -99.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.81. The company has a valuation of $9.95B, with an average of 17.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

After registering a -5.65% downside in the latest session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.29 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -5.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.78%, and -16.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.09%. Short interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) saw shorts transact 30.43 million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares are -11.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.30% against 17.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.80% this quarter before falling -36.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.18 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.01 billion and $5.64 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.60% before jumping 9.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 61.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 15.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.43% annually.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.37% of the shares at 62.20% float percentage. In total, 61.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 44.51 million shares (or 8.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 39.31 million shares, or about 7.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.27 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.63 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $438.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.56 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 436.77 million.