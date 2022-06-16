Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) Could shrink By -281.86% Or More

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.19, to imply an increase of 3.46% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The CELU share’s 52-week high remains $13.40, putting it -219.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.63. The company has a valuation of $711.38M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 392.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Celularity Inc. (CELU), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CELU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

After registering a 3.46% upside in the last session, Celularity Inc. (CELU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.99 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 3.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -36.32%, and -34.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.16%. Short interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) saw shorts transact 1.62 million shares and set a 5.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 61.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELU has been trading -281.86% off suggested target high and -90.93% from its likely low.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Celularity Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Celularity Inc. (CELU) shares are -15.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.74% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -333.30% this quarter before jumping 81.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.11 million.

CELU Dividends

Celularity Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Celularity Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders

Celularity Inc. insiders hold 73.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.24% of the shares at 72.84% float percentage. In total, 19.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Starr International Company, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.28 million shares (or 12.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $133.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Starr (C.V.) & Company with 7.64 million shares, or about 6.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $66.55 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celularity Inc. (CELU) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 70511.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38267.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.27 million.