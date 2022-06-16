Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) Up Almost 55.11% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.13, to imply a decrease of -3.40% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The CANG share’s 52-week high remains $4.38, putting it -39.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $468.44M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 416.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

After registering a -3.40% downside in the latest session, Cango Inc. (CANG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.33 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -3.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.99%, and 55.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.27%. Short interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw shorts transact 1.07 million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cango Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cango Inc. (CANG) shares are 51.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -787.50% against 1.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -108.30% this quarter before jumping 93.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $48.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110.95 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -100.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.11% annually.

CANG Dividends

Cango Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 17 and August 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cango Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Cango Inc. insiders hold 8.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.70% of the shares at 35.83% float percentage. In total, 32.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.72 million shares (or 26.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primavera Capital Management Ltd with 5.15 million shares, or about 5.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $13.35 million.

We also have ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cango Inc. (CANG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64906.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.