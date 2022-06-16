Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.74, to imply a decrease of -8.51% or -$4.72 in intraday trading. The BLDR share’s 52-week high remains $86.48, putting it -70.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.24. The company has a valuation of $10.38B, with an average of 2.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLDR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) trade information

After registering a -8.51% downside in the latest session, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.15 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -8.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.35%, and -16.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.29%. Short interest in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) saw shorts transact 6.79 million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $97.21, implying an increase of 47.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $71.00 and $125.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLDR has been trading -146.35% off suggested target high and -39.93% from its likely low.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Builders FirstSource Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) shares are -27.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.51% against 17.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.60% this quarter before falling -3.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $5.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.78 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.11 billion and $4.81 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.30% before jumping 20.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 218.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.80% annually.

BLDR Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Builders FirstSource Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s Major holders

Builders FirstSource Inc. insiders hold 1.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.29% of the shares at 102.83% float percentage. In total, 101.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.96 million shares (or 10.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.54 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.61 million shares, or about 9.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.14 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.44 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $466.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.32 million, or 3.01% of the shares, all valued at about 361.4 million.