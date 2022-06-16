Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) Stock?

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.90, to imply a decrease of -20.44% or -$3.57 in intraday trading. The ACLX share’s 52-week high remains $26.91, putting it -93.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.03. The company has a valuation of $536.33M, with average of 188.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arcellx Inc. (ACLX), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACLX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

After registering a -20.44% downside in the latest session, Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.91 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -20.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.82%, and 129.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.99%.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcellx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcellx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Arcellx Inc. insiders hold 10.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.91% of the shares at 74.00% float percentage. In total, 65.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SR One Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.5 million shares (or 15.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AJU IB Investment Company Limited with 1.38 million shares, or about 3.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $19.36 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund holds roughly 3672.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70282.0