Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Down -60.77% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s traded shares stood at 4.73 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.56, to imply an increase of 13.95% or $3.13 in intraday trading. The BYND share’s 52-week high remains $160.28, putting it -527.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.50. The company has a valuation of $1.62B, with average of 3.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

After registering a 13.95% upside in the last session, Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.61 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 13.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.04%, and -6.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.77%.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beyond Meat Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) shares are -63.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -58.54% against 3.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $156.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $149.43 million and $106.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.80% before jumping 41.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -46.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -240.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Beyond Meat Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Beyond Meat Inc. insiders hold 8.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.61% of the shares at 69.69% float percentage. In total, 63.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.56 million shares (or 13.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $413.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.99 million shares, or about 7.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $325.47 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.62 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $105.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 93.52 million.