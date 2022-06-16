Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Stock Has Dropped -29.77% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s traded shares stood at 0.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.00, to imply a decrease of -5.88% or -$2.0 in intraday trading. The BBWI share’s 52-week high remains $82.00, putting it -156.25% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.09. The company has a valuation of $8.11B, with average of 5.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

After registering a -5.88% downside in the latest session, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.39 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -5.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.77%, and -29.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.28%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bath & Body Works Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) shares are -53.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.09% against 5.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.80% this quarter before falling -7.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.66 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.61 billion and $1.44 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -47.10% before jumping 15.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 27.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.33% annually.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bath & Body Works Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 2.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Bath & Body Works Inc. insiders hold 5.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.91% of the shares at 107.03% float percentage. In total, 100.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 28.5 million shares (or 11.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lone Pine Capital Llc with 24.3 million shares, or about 10.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.7 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.13 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $497.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.6 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 390.94 million.