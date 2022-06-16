Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.29, to imply a decrease of -2.28% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The ACHR share’s 52-week high remains $10.53, putting it -145.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.61. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

After registering a -2.28% downside in the latest session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.46 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.18%, and 10.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.32%. Short interest in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) saw shorts transact 8.82 million shares and set a 3.97 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Archer Aviation Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) shares are -36.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.83% against 7.70%.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Archer Aviation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Archer Aviation Inc. insiders hold 27.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.15% of the shares at 41.37% float percentage. In total, 30.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.92 million shares (or 6.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greycroft LP with 5.35 million shares, or about 3.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $25.72 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 8.6 million shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.89 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 23.53 million.