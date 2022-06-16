American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -6.29% Loss

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.60, to imply a decrease of -3.89% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The AEO share’s 52-week high remains $38.99, putting it -236.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.43. The company has a valuation of $2.14B, with average of 7.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AEO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

After registering a -3.89% downside in the latest session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.46 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.29%, and -14.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.64, implying an increase of 30.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEO has been trading -132.76% off suggested target high and 31.03% from its likely low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are -49.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.73% against -8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.80% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.34 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 261.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.54% annually.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 5.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.85%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders hold 6.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 114.14% of the shares at 121.72% float percentage. In total, 114.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.14 million shares (or 14.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $636.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Equity Group, Inc. with 21.59 million shares, or about 12.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $546.75 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 8.81 million shares. This is just over 5.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $185.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.31 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 109.19 million.