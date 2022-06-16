After Falling -7.47% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)â€™s traded shares stood at 10.71 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $12.06, to imply a decrease of -5.49% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The PBR shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $16.12, putting it -33.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.79. The company has a valuation of $82.00B, with average of 30.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

After registering a -5.49% downside in the latest session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.29 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, dropping -5.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.47%, and -13.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.44%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are 18.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.97% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -15.30% this quarter before jumping 117.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $30.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.17 billion.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a forward dividend ratio of 4.39, with the share yield ticking at 34.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)â€™s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.48% of the shares at 23.48% float percentage. In total, 23.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 187.68 million shares (or 5.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.06 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 71.8 million shares, or about 1.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.06 billion.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 38.45 million shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $513.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.55 million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 421.17 million.