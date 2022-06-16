A Look At ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares stood at 5.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.99, to imply an increase of 9.40% or $2.92 in intraday trading. The ZI share’s 52-week high remains $79.17, putting it -132.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.31. The company has a valuation of $14.64B, with average of 4.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

After registering a 9.40% upside in the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.48 this Wednesday, 06/15/22, jumping 9.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.95%, and -20.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.06%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.53, implying an increase of 53.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZI has been trading -194.2% off suggested target high and -88.29% from its likely low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are -43.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.58% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.40% this quarter before jumping 46.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $252.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $271.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $174 million and $183.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.90% before jumping 47.50% in the following quarter.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders hold 11.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.98% of the shares at 98.51% float percentage. In total, 86.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TA Associates, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 45.8 million shares (or 11.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TA Associates, L.P. with 45.8 million shares, or about 11.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.94 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 12.58 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $687.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.58 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 687.86 million.