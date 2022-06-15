ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.05 million ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.35 changed hands at -$0.34 or -2.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.93B. ZIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.33% off its 52-week high of $32.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.64, which suggests the last value was -1.89% down since then. When we look at ZipRecruiter Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 713.25K.

Analysts gave the ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZIP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZipRecruiter Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

Instantly ZIP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.40 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.45%, with the 5-day performance at -18.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) is -24.57% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIP’s forecast low is $22.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -160.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -43.32% for it to hit the projected low.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZipRecruiter Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.71% over the past 6 months, a 1,150.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZipRecruiter Inc. will rise 107.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -82.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $233.99 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ZipRecruiter Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $234.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $160.4 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for ZipRecruiter Inc. earnings to decrease by -97.20%.

ZIP Dividends

ZipRecruiter Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.56% of ZipRecruiter Inc. shares while 82.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.75%. There are 82.46% institutions holding the ZipRecruiter Inc. stock share, with Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 17.27% of the shares, roughly 15.11 million ZIP shares worth $376.83 million.

Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.27% or 15.11 million shares worth $376.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund. With 3.4 million shares estimated at $78.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Core Growth Fund held about 3.73% of the shares, roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $81.33 million.