ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM): Don’t Ditch ZIM Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 5.28 million ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $49.95 changed hands at $1.72 or 3.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.09B. ZIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.64% off its 52-week high of $91.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.32, which suggests the last value was 35.3% up since then. When we look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.09 million.

Analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ZIM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $12.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 64.28 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 3.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.14%, with the 5-day performance at -27.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is -21.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIM’s forecast low is $43.60 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.71% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.97% over the past 6 months, a 5.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will rise 142.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.47 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $3.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.62 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 114.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings to increase by 760.40%.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 17. The 44.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 22.35. It is important to note, however, that the 44.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.02% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares while 41.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.15%. There are 41.67% institutions holding the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.98% of the shares, roughly 4.76 million ZIM shares worth $280.34 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.98% or 4.77 million shares worth $347.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $13.54 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $13.54 million.