Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.58 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $534.03M. YALA’s last price was a discount, traded about -486.59% off its 52-week high of $21.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.10, which suggests the last value was 13.41% up since then. When we look at Yalla Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 556.51K.

Analysts gave the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YALA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Instantly YALA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.09 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.65%, with the 5-day performance at -5.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is 1.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YALA’s forecast low is $4.70 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Yalla Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $70.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $67.65 million and $66.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Yalla Group Limited earnings to decrease by -11.40%.

YALA Dividends

Yalla Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.91% of Yalla Group Limited shares while 34.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.63%. There are 34.54% institutions holding the Yalla Group Limited stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.36% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million YALA shares worth $26.84 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.25% or 4.0 million shares worth $26.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.66 million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.66 million.