Why Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session,, 1.11 million Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.79 changing hands around $0.55 or 1.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $63.92B. TFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.36% off its 52-week high of $68.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.75, which suggests the last value was 4.36% up since then. When we look at Truist Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.95 million.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Instantly TFC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 49.01 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.02%, with the 5-day performance at -7.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is -0.15% down.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Truist Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.28% over the past 6 months, a -10.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Truist Financial Corporation will fall -24.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.65 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Truist Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.48 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Truist Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 45.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.71% per year.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18. The 4.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 4.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.18 per year.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Truist Financial Corporation shares while 74.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.02%. There are 74.80% institutions holding the Truist Financial Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 116.49 million TFC shares worth $6.82 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 116.49 million shares worth $6.82 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 37.93 million shares estimated at $2.22 billion under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 28.27 million shares worth around $1.66 billion.