Why Should You Invest In Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD)?

In the latest trading session,, 1.62 million Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.10. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $25.73 changed hands at -$0.23 or -0.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.63B. EPDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -11.35% off its 52-week high of $28.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.42, which suggests the last value was 20.64% up since then. When we look at Enterprise Products Partners L.P.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.17 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Instantly EPD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.37 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -0.89% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.21%, with the 5-day performance at -8.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is -0.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 23.03% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will rise 18.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.85 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Enterprise Products Partners L.P.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $12.9 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.6 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings to increase by 21.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.20% per year.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and August 01. The 7.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.86. It is important to note, however, that the 7.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.55% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 27.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.18%. There are 27.78% institutions holding the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.64% of the shares, roughly 57.66 million EPD shares worth $1.49 billion.

Marquard & Bahls Ag holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.69% or 36.95 million shares worth $953.61 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. With 25.1 million shares estimated at $612.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 19.0 million shares worth around $449.27 million.