Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session,, 0.91 million Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.39 changed hands at -$0.51 or -1.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.84B. WPM’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.19% off its 52-week high of $51.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.39, which suggests the last value was 5.21% up since then. When we look at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Analysts gave the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WPM as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Instantly WPM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 42.54 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.39%, with the 5-day performance at -8.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is -1.92% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WPM’s forecast low is $46.47 with $66.78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.96% over the past 6 months, a 9.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will rise 6.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $307.24 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $331.73 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. earnings to increase by 48.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14. The 1.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.37 per year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares while 65.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.84%. There are 65.58% institutions holding the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 22.49 million WPM shares worth $965.42 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.39% or 19.81 million shares worth $850.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund. With 20.13 million shares estimated at $864.21 million under it, the former controlled 4.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 7.53 million shares worth around $323.39 million.