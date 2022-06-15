Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session,, 0.82 million Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.57 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $601.26M. WDH’s current price is a discount, trading about -419.11% off its 52-week high of $8.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 42.68% up since then. When we look at Waterdrop Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 247.10K.

Analysts gave the Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WDH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Waterdrop Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Instantly WDH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 30.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 subtracted -1.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.22%, with the 5-day performance at 30.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is 43.24% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WDH’s forecast low is $12.75 with $14.66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -833.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -712.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Waterdrop Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.77% over the past 6 months, a 65.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.30% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Waterdrop Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.40%.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Waterdrop Inc. shares while 3.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.05%. There are 3.03% institutions holding the Waterdrop Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.03% of the shares, roughly 3.24 million WDH shares worth $4.47 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 3.24 million shares worth $4.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021.