Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.19 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $519.31M. COOK’s last price was a discount, traded about -677.8% off its 52-week high of $32.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.95, which suggests the last value was 5.73% up since then. When we look at Traeger Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Instantly COOK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.91 on Tuesday, 06/14/22 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.54%, with the 5-day performance at -13.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) is -27.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.21 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Traeger Inc. (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Traeger Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.72% over the past 6 months, a -63.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Traeger Inc. will fall -53.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $227.12 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Traeger Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $180.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $211 million and $162.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Traeger Inc. earnings to decrease by -394.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.86% per year.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.72% of Traeger Inc. shares while 93.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.28%. There are 93.36% institutions holding the Traeger Inc. stock share, with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 20.89% of the shares, roughly 24.69 million COOK shares worth $300.27 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.98% or 4.7 million shares worth $57.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. With 4.7 million shares estimated at $57.18 million under it, the former controlled 3.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $15.79 million.